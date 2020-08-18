Pache was called up by Atlanta on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports.
Pache was believed to be on the short list of prospects who could be called up with Ronald Acuna (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. His major-league debut appears to be imminent with Ender Inciarte struggling at the plate in Acuna's absence. Pache will be available Tuesday after Nick Markakis was placed on the COVID-19 injured list as a precautionary measure. While Pache's potential role in center field could be temporary, his spot on the major-league roster is likely permanent.
