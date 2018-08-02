Braves' Cristian Pache: Called up to Double-A
The Braves promoted Pache from High-A Florida to Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Pache went 2-for-2 in his debut for Mississippi later in the day and is slashing .333/.368/.522 since the beginning of July. The 19-year-old was mostly lauded for his elite center-field defense and plus baserunning heading into 2018, but Pache has shown this season that he may have some untapped upside at the plate, too. After failing to hit a home run over his first two seasons as a professional, Pache left the yard eight times in 93 games at Florida and tallied 33 extra-base hits.
