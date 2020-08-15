Pache is on the short list of Atlanta prospects who could get promoted to the big-league roster in the near future, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ronald Acuna is currently dealing with a sore wrist, although the team is hoping he can avoid a stint on the injured list, while Ender Inciarte is struggling with a .517 OPS, so there could be an opportunity for Pache in center field given his MLB-ready glove. The 21-year-old's bat is a bigger question mark, but if Inciarte isn't hitting anyway, Atlanta may want to bump him aside for Pache now to see whether the kid will be ready for a larger role in 2021. Acuna winding up on the IL would also create a vacancy in the outfield Pache could fill, but the team doesn't view him as only a short-term replacement. If and when Pache gets promoted, it's likely to be for good.