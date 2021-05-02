Pache went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in the 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Pache was awful through 11 games before being placed on the 10-day injured list (groin). In his first game back Saturday, he hit a two-out grand slam off Tommy Milone in the second inning. This was Pache's first home run and first four RBI of the season. The 22-year-old is slashing just .152/.176/.303 in 34 plate appearances.
