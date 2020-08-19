Pache will make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Nationals, batting ninth and playing left field.
Defense in center field is Pache's carrying tool, though Ender Inciarte is no slouch defensively himself and will start at the position Wednesday, pushing Pache to left, a position at which he started 22 games in the minors last season. That defense comes with plenty of speed, but that didn't translate to a single stolen base in 26 games for Triple-A Gwinnett last year. That speed could keep his batting average respectable despite a below-average hit tool, and he has the potential for above-average raw power, though his overall .274/.337/.411 slash line in his brief time at the highest level of the minors last season wasn't particularly impressive.