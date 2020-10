Pache will bat ninth as the center fielder in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Pache entered Game 1 in place of Adam Duvall (oblique) and will remain in the lineup for Game 2 after the veteran was removed from the roster. Nick Markakis moves from right field to left in Duvall's absence, with Ronald Acuna sliding from center to right.