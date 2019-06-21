Pache went 3-for-4 with two walks, two doubles and five RBI for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has now hit safely in 10 straight games for Mississippi, hitting .361 (13-for-36) over that stretch with three homers and 11 RBI. Pache's excellent defense and developing power stroke has him soaring up prospect lists and his .299/.359/.518 slash line through 66 games as one of the youngest players in the Southern League is impressive, but there are still some rough edges to his game -- he's gone just 7-for-16 on stolen-base attempts this year.