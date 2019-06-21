Braves' Cristian Pache: Enjoying 10-game hit streak
Pache went 3-for-4 with two walks, two doubles and five RBI for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday.
The 20-year-old has now hit safely in 10 straight games for Mississippi, hitting .361 (13-for-36) over that stretch with three homers and 11 RBI. Pache's excellent defense and developing power stroke has him soaring up prospect lists and his .299/.359/.518 slash line through 66 games as one of the youngest players in the Southern League is impressive, but there are still some rough edges to his game -- he's gone just 7-for-16 on stolen-base attempts this year.
More News
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Leaves yard at Double-A•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Impressive start for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Stock soaring this spring•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Launches first spring homer•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Called up to Double-A•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Huge night at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...