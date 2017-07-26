Pache, 18, is hitting .281/.339/.348 with 22 stolen bases in 88 games for Low-A Rome.

Pache is still looking for his first home run as a professional, though the Braves are hopeful that at 6-foot-2, 185-lbs, he won't be completely devoid of power as he matures and progresses. The teenager has also shown above-average plate discipline. Pache's speed and ability to handle the bat at just 18 years of age makes him a phenom to watch.