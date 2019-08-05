Braves' Cristian Pache: Gets call to Triple-A
The Braves promoted Pache from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Atlanta will move both of its top two position prospects up to the minors' highest level, as Pache will be joined in Gwinnett by fellow outfielder Drew Waters. From a defensive standpoint, the 20-year-old Pache already looks MLB ready, but the Braves may want to see him refine his plate approach before summoning him to the majors. After posting a 79 wRC+ at Mississippi following a late-summer promotion in 2018, Pache made considerable strides while returning to the Southern League this season, slashing .278/.340/.474 (136 wRC+). He failed to translate his high-end speed to much success on the bases, however, going 8-for-19 on steal attempts.
More News
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Scuffling at Double-A•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Enjoying 10-game hit streak•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Leaves yard at Double-A•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Impressive start for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Stock soaring this spring•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Launches first spring homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...