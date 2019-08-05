The Braves promoted Pache from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will move both of its top two position prospects up to the minors' highest level, as Pache will be joined in Gwinnett by fellow outfielder Drew Waters. From a defensive standpoint, the 20-year-old Pache already looks MLB ready, but the Braves may want to see him refine his plate approach before summoning him to the majors. After posting a 79 wRC+ at Mississippi following a late-summer promotion in 2018, Pache made considerable strides while returning to the Southern League this season, slashing .278/.340/.474 (136 wRC+). He failed to translate his high-end speed to much success on the bases, however, going 8-for-19 on steal attempts.