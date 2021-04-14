Pache (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Marlins with tightness in his left groin, and he'll now spend at least the next 10 days on the injured list. Pache will be eligible to be activated April 24, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Ender Inciarte is a likely bet to operate as the primary center fielder for Atlanta in the meantime.