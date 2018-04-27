Pache went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI for High-A Florida in Thursday's win over Lakeland.

The home run was his first as a professional in 197 games. Pache has had some struggles in High-A to begin the season -- his 1:19 BB:K through 21 games is rough, and he's 0-for-3 in steal attempts -- but the 19-year-old is still slashing a respectable .291/.299/.419 against older competition, and with Ronald Acuna's promotion to the Show, Pache is arguably the most talented outfield prospect in the Braves' minor-league system.