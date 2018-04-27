Braves' Cristian Pache: Hits first professional homer Thursday
Pache went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI for High-A Florida in Thursday's win over Lakeland.
The home run was his first as a professional in 197 games. Pache has had some struggles in High-A to begin the season -- his 1:19 BB:K through 21 games is rough, and he's 0-for-3 in steal attempts -- but the 19-year-old is still slashing a respectable .291/.299/.419 against older competition, and with Ronald Acuna's promotion to the Show, Pache is arguably the most talented outfield prospect in the Braves' minor-league system.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?