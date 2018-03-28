Pache homered twice off Sean Newcomb in Tuesday's exhibition game between the Braves and a lineup of the team's top prospects, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 19-year-old already has a major-league caliber glove -- some scouts rate him as the best defensive center fielder in the organization, ahead of Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna -- but after hitting .281/.335/.343 with zero home runs and 32 steals in 119 games for Low-A Rome last season, Pache is hoping to begin developing his power stroke in 2018. Tuesday's performance is obviously encouraging, and even double-digit homers could spell the difference between a big-league career in the starting lineup versus one spent primarily as a bench player. He isn't in Acuna's class as a prospect, but Pache could still become an impact fantasy asset in a few years.