Pache went 4-or-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI for High-A Florida in Friday's win over Clearwater.

The 19-year-old is locked in at the plate right now, putting together an eight-game hitting streak that's seen Pache hit .342 (13-for-38) with two homers, four steals, seven runs and eight RBI. With his power stroke beginning to develop -- his .130 ISO this season is more than double his 2017 mark -- Pache may be on track to develop into an Ender Inciarte-like asset for the Braves, combining Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field with a a solid all-around offensive profile.