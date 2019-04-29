Pache is slashing .313/.356/.550 through 21 games for Double-A Mississippi with two homers, 15 RBI and four steals.

The 20-year-old's prospect status to date has been buoyed by his plus-plus defense in center field, but Pache is starting to look like he can add value on the offensive end as well, adding seven doubles and three triples to his ledger. There are still plenty of things he needs to work on, highlighted by a 6:24 BB:K and a mediocre 4-for-7 success rate on steal attempts, but given his age and the level of competition he's facing, those numbers aren't that surprising. If he keeps hitting the ball with authority and demonstrates he can be more than just a slick defender, Atlanta's No. 7 fantasy prospect could put himself on the fast track to the majors.