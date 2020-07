Pache (foot) is in the lineup for the Braves' intrasquad matchup Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Pache jammed his right foot while attempting to steal second base Monday, but he avoided a serious injury and will play in Tuesday's contest. The center fielder is competing for a role in the Braves' outfield ahead of the regular season, although he received more competition Tuesday with the team's signing of Yasiel Puig.