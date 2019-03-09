Braves' Cristian Pache: Launches first spring homer
Pache went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Replacing Ender Inciarte in center field midway through the game, Pache took Philly depth bullpen arm Jeremy Bleich deep for his first homer of the spring. The 20-year-old outfielder is still growing into his power -- after failing to go yard in his first two minor-league campaigns, he swatted nine home runs between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi in 2018 -- but his Gold Glove-caliber defense remains his calling card as a prospect. If Pache can continue to refine his elite athleticism and turn it into offensive production, however, he could have surprising fantasy value once he reaches the majors.
