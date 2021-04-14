Pache was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins with left groin tightness, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 22-year-old went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before exiting Tuesday's contest with the groin issue. Pache should be considered day-to-day until the Braves update his status. Ender Inciarte has taken over in center field for Atlanta.