Braves' Cristian Pache: Leaves yard at Double-A
Pache went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old has slowed down a touch in May -- Wednesday's long ball was his first since May 7 -- but Pache is still slashing a solid .286/.346/.429 through 25 games on the month. Atlanta's No. 3 fantasy prospect has formed a potent duo with Drew Waters in the Southern League this season, and while questions remain about how Pache's bat will play at higher levels, his elite defensive profile in center field all but assures him of a starting job once he reaches the majors.
