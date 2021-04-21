Pache (groin) is without a timetable for his return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
He will be working out at the alternate training site over the next several days, but it doesn't sound like he will be heavily participating in baseball activities. Guillermo Heredia is currently Atlanta's only healthy center fielder.
