Pache (ankle) is healthy and is currently a full participant at the Braves' alternate training site, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old sustained a Grade 2 right ankle sprain at summer camp in mid-July, but he's since recovered from the injury. Pache is one of the organization's top prospects and posted a .748 OPS in 26 games at Triple-A Gwinnett last season, but he may not make his major-league debut in 2020.