Pache is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Pache has now started in just two of the Braves' three games since getting his first big-league callup after Nick Markakis was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Rather than giving Pache an extended look in the outfield, the struggling Ender Inciarte (.521 OPS) has continued to play ahead of the 21-year-old in center field. Pache's lack of usage suggests he could be in store for a demotion back to the Braves' alternate site if Atlanta activates Ronald Acuna (wrist) from the injured list ahead of its two-game set with the Yankees that begins Tuesday.