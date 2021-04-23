Pache (groin) has advanced to playing in intrasquad games at Atlanta's alternate training site, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Pache has spent the required 10 days on the injured list with his left groin strain, though he remains without a clear timetable to return. The fact that he's getting into game action of some kind suggests that he could be back soon, especially since Atlanta could really use him with backup center fielder Ender Inciarte (hamstring) also on the injured list.