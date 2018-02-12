Braves' Cristian Pache: Receives non-roster invite
Pache will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Pache failed to hit a home run in 2017 at Low-A Rome, but he was still fairly efficient, batting .281 with 42 RBI and 32 stolen bases. The 19-year-old outfielder has displayed exceptional speed over the course of his minor-league career, although the Braves are hoping he'll show some signs of power as he continues to develop. Pache could start the season at High-A Florida depending on how he performs during spring training.
