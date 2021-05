Pache (hamstring) will rest a couple days during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett due to some groin tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old had the groin issue crop up Saturday, and he'll take it easy for a few days as a result. Pache has been on the injured list since May 14 with right hamstring tightness, and he appeared close to his return after beginning the rehab assignment this weekend.