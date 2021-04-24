Pache (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the alternate training site Saturday.

Pache dealt with a left groin strain that kept him sidelined since April 13, but he's been appearing in intrasquad games and is now healthy. Although Ender Inciarte (hamstring) is still unavailable, Pache will remain at the team's alternate training site following his reinstatement. Guillermo Heredia should continue to see increased playing time in center field in the immediate future.