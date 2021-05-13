Pache (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte left Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness that will force him to miss additional time. Ender Inciarte (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move and should see most of the playing time in center field while Pache and Guillermo Heredia (hamstring) are out.