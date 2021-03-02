Pache was denied a home run to right field in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox by an over-the-fence catch, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old is considered the favorite to win the starting center field job this spring based on his exceptional defense, but Pache has shown signs of emerging as a useful offensive player as well. He hit 12 homers in 130 games in the high minors in 2019, offering a glimpse of his power potential, but the real key to the development of his bat will be improvements in his ability to make consistent contact.