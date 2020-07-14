Pache (foot) was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's intrasquad game, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Pache was initially slated to return to intrasquad action Tuesday, but manager Brian Snitker said that the 21-year-old's ankle is still sore. As a result, the team will opt to hold him out Tuesday rather than rushing him back. He'll be evaluated on a day-to-day basis as he continues to recover.