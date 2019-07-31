Braves' Cristian Pache: Scuffling at Double-A
Pache is slashing .209/.280/.297 through 25 games in July with zero homers, one steal and a 31.0 percent strikeout rate (7:31 BB:K).
The 20-year-old still has a solid .276/.337/.472 on the year, and his defensive profile is still elite in center field, but the flaws in Pache's offensive skill set have come to the fore -- in addition to his issues making contact, he's just 8-for-19 on stolen-base attempts. Given his age and outstanding athleticism, he still has a tremendous ceiling if he can make the necessary adjustments, but his July struggles should give pause to fantasy GMs expecting him to make a splashy big-league debut in 2020.
