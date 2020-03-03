Pache went 3-for-3 with a trio of singles, two stolen bases and a run scored Monday in the Braves' 6-4 exhibition win over the Phillies.

Pache's plus speed is his most appealing tool from a fantasy perspective, and he hasn't been shy about showcasing his wheels early in spring training, going 3-for-3 on steal attempts through seven games. The 21-year-old's ability to consistently hit major-league pitching is more questionable at this point, so he'll likely gain further seasoning at Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the upcoming season until the Braves feel he's ready for a stiffer test. Even if he struggles at the plate once he reaches the majors, Pache should at least make for a quality fourth outfielder thanks to his standout defense and baserunning.