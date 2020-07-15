Pache was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Pache picked up the injury attempting to steal second base during Monday's intrasquad game. The 21-year-old is back at the team's camp in Gwinnett for the time being. While manager Brian Snitker downplayed the severity of the injury, the skipper added that Pache is "gonna need a few days."
More News
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Scratched from lineup•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: In lineup for intrasquad game•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Avoids serious foot injury•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Jams right foot Monday•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Path to debut clearer•
-
Braves' Cristian Pache: Starting season at Triple-A•