Pache is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
The rookie will be sitting for the first time this season, ceding duties in center field to Ender Inciarte. While batting near the bottom of the order through Atlanta's first four games, Pache has gone 2-for-14 with a double and a run scored.
