Braves' Cristian Pache: Starting season at Triple-A
The Braves optioned Pache to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
One of the top outfield prospects in baseball, Pache still needs some more time to develop as a hitter in the upper minors before making him big-league debut, likely at some point later this season. Already an elite defender who brings quality speed to the table, Pache slashed .277/.340/.462 with 12 home runs in 130 games between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi a season ago.
