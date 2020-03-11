Play

The Braves optioned Pache to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

One of the top outfield prospects in baseball, Pache still needs some more time to develop as a hitter in the upper minors before making him big-league debut, likely at some point later this season. Already an elite defender who brings quality speed to the table, Pache slashed .277/.340/.462 with 12 home runs in 130 games between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi a season ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories