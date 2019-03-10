Pache went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After going yard in his final at-bat Friday, Pache promptly blasted another homer off Daniel Stumpf in his first plate appearance Saturday. The 20-year-old now has a .421/.476/.895 slash line this spring, with five of his eight hits going for extra bases (two homers, three doubles), and he received a glowing endorsement from none other than Andruw Jones, who knows a thing or two about turning athletic potential into big-league production. "When people ask me why he's not driving the ball or hitting home runs, I say, 'When this kid is coming [in] at 16 years old from the Dominican Republic, and you get a coach who tells him to use his speed and hit the ball on the ground, and you do that for three years straight, it's a tough adjustment to make,'" Jones said Saturday. "Last year, he put some good swings on the ball and hit some home runs. So hopefully we just keep building him." Pache will probably begin the season back at Double-A Mississippi, but a quick start would likely earn him a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett over the summer, and a major-league debut in 2019 isn't completely out of the question given his already outstanding defense in center field.