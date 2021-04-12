Pache is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Pache will get a breather in favor of Ender Inciarte after starting in center field in each of Atlanta's last four games. Though the rookie has received positive reviews for his defense, he hasn't looked MLB-ready as a hitter thus far in his young career. He's off to a 3-for-28 start (.107 average) to the season, striking out in 37.9 percent of his plate appearances.