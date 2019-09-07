Keuchel (7-5) picked up the win in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing six hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out three.

The southpaw has reeled off four straight wins and five straight quality starts, posting a dazzling 0.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 31 innings over that five-game stretch. Keuchel will look to stay locked in for his next outing Wednesday in Philadelphia.