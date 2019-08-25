Keuchel (5-5) gave up four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings on the way to a win Sunday against the Mets.

Keuchel fired first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 26 batters he faced on the day and was pulled with 111 pitches after seven strong innings of work (68 strikes). He's now picked up wins in back-to-back outings, improving his ERA from 4.39 to 3.78 during that stretch.