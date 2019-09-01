Keuchel (6-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-5 victory over the White Sox, allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out three.

Atlanta handed the veteran southpaw a 6-1 lead after the first inning, and Keuchel took it from there, tossing 68 of his 101 pitches for strikes while generating plenty of weak contact -- 11 of the 15 outs he recorded on balls in play were grounders. He's won three straight starts, and Keuchel will take a 3.72 ERA and 70:27 K:BB through 84.2 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Nationals.