Keuchel (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies after giving up two runs on five hits across seven innings. He had three strikeouts and two walks.

Keuchel posted his best start as a Brave on Tuesday but was still handed the loss with opposing starter Aaron Nola delivering eight scoreless frames. Keuchel didn't have great command as he threw only 55 of his 97 pitches for strikes, but true to form he still induced 12 groundball outs. The 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through his first three starts and lines up for another outing before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Marlins.