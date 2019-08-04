Keuchel didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Reds, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out four.

The veteran southpaw was cruising through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, eventually serving up a three-run blast to rookie Aristides Aquino that cost Keuchel any chance at his fourth win. He's now given Atlanta five quality starts in seven trips to the mound since the beginning of July, and Keuchel will take a 3.86 ERA and 42:19 K:BB through 56 innings into his next outing Thursday in Miami.