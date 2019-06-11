Keuchel allowed a hit and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine for Low-A Rome on Monday.

Predictably, the former Cy Young Award winner was too much for Sally League hitters, despite his long layoff from facing live competition, Keuchel will likely make his next start for Triple-A Gwinnett, and his next outing after that is expected to come in the Atlanta rotation.

