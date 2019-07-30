Keuchel (3-4) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four as Atlanta fell 6-3 to the Nationals.

The southpaw didn't have his best command, throwing only 61 of 108 pitches for strikes before being lifted. Keuchel will carry a 3.86 ERA and 38:18 K:BB through 49 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Reds.