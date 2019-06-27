Keuchel (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two through 5.2 innings to take the win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Keuchel surrendered two home runs and plenty of baserunners, but he did enough to keep the Braves in the game and earn his first win of the season. The left-hander also recorded his first hit in the major leagues since 2015. Keuchel has a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA through two starts this season. Keuchel will get his next start Tuesday against the Phillies at SunTrust Park.