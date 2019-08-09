Keuchel (3-5) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and one walk across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Thursday against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Keuchel got off to a poor start, allowing three runs via a pair of home runs in the first inning. He again ran into trouble in the fourth, when he surrendered five runs on six hits before departing with two outs. Keuchel had two quality starts in his previous three outings coming in, so this result was a bit unexpected considering the quality of the opponent. He will look to get back on track in his next turn at home against the Mets.