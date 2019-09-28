Keuchel (8-8) was saddled with the loss after yielding four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the Mets.

The Braves handed Keuchel a two-run lead in the top of the first inning, but he would surrender one in the bottom of the first, one in the third and two more in the fourth before exiting. He fired 62 of 98 pitches for strikes on the night. The 31-year-old southpaw owns a 3.75 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 91:39 K:BB over 112.2 innings heading into the postseason.