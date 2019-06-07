Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Lands with Atlanta
Keuchel has agreed to a contract with the Braves, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The exact details surrounding the contract remain obscure, but it appears to be a one-year deal, per O'Brien. The Braves had been in the mix for Keuchel over the past few days, and the two sides were finally able to come to terms Thursday evening. The southpaw is certainly a huge addition for Atlanta, as he'll help bolster its struggling pitching rotation. Considering he hasn't pitched in a major-league game yet this season, it remains to be seen how soon Keuchel will be able to take the hill for his new team. It's worth noting that he's made an attempt to stay sharp by tossing a simulated game every five days.
