Keuchel will be added to the Braves' active roster and start Friday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta may not officially activate Keuchel until Friday, but the team already cleared a spot for him on the 25-man roster by optioning reliever Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett following Wednesday's win over the Mets. Keuchel covered 106 pitches in his most recent rehab outing at Double-A Mississippi last weekend, so it's not expected that he'll face any significant workload restrictions in his first outing with the Braves.