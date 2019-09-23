Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Loses second straight
Keuchel (8-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Giants on Sunday.
While he pitched better Sunday, Keuchel has struggled in his last two starts, yielding seven earned runs in his last 11 frames. Prior to these struggles, Keuchel had won five of six starts and posted an ERA under 1.00 during that stretch. Overall, he owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 107.2 innings this season. Keuchel is scheduled to make one more regular season start at the Mets on Sunday.
