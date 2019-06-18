Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Manager confirms likely debut date
Manager Brian Snitker said he's hopeful Keuchel will be added to the Braves roster to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Atlanta is still listing Friday's pitcher as "TBA," but unless Keuchel reports some sort of physical issue within the next day or two, he'll make his team debut this weekend. The Braves already cleared a starting spot for Keuchel by moving Sean Newcomb (head) back to the bullpen, so the team won't need to reconfigure their rotation to clear room for the big free-agent pickup. Keuchel isn't expected to face any major workload restrictions upon joining the Braves after tossing 106 pitches in his most recent rehab start at Double-A Mississippi last weekend.
More News
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Expected to start Friday•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Tosses seven innings at Double-A•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Next start slated for Saturday•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Dominates in Low-A tuneup•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: To start out at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...