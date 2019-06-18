Manager Brian Snitker said he's hopeful Keuchel will be added to the Braves roster to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is still listing Friday's pitcher as "TBA," but unless Keuchel reports some sort of physical issue within the next day or two, he'll make his team debut this weekend. The Braves already cleared a starting spot for Keuchel by moving Sean Newcomb (head) back to the bullpen, so the team won't need to reconfigure their rotation to clear room for the big free-agent pickup. Keuchel isn't expected to face any major workload restrictions upon joining the Braves after tossing 106 pitches in his most recent rehab start at Double-A Mississippi last weekend.