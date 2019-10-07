Keuchel will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cardinals on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel will be pitching on short rest, having thrown 74 pitches in Game 1 on Thursday. He may not be required to pitch too deep into Monday's contest, as the Braves can go to the bullpen early with an off day Tuesday and potentially a few more off days after that if they can finish off the Cardinals in Game 4.