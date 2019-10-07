Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named Game 4 starter
Keuchel will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cardinals on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Keuchel will be pitching on short rest, having thrown 74 pitches in Game 1 on Thursday. He may not be required to pitch too deep into Monday's contest, as the Braves can go to the bullpen early with an off day Tuesday and potentially a few more off days after that if they can finish off the Cardinals in Game 4.
More News
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision in Game 1•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named NLDS Game 1 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Hit with another loss•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Loses second straight•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Wins fifth straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...